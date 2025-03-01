Sewing Club Snap Bag Class

Lisa Reichert

On Feb. 5, the Sewing Club had 13 ladies attend the Valentine’s Snap Bag class taught by Kathy Brown. These bags are made from plastic mesh material and finished off with a cute Valentine print fabric. What makes the bags snap you may ask? Two strips of a metal tape measure are sewn into each casing. The bag is opened by pulling the tabs apart. Then the opening snaps back into place when you let go of one of the tabs. Pretty clever!

For machine sewers who always are chasing their foot pedal around on the floor, the club made a “grippy pad” that is a slip resistant foot pedal pad.

The club is inviting all sewers to join the PC Sewing Club on March 5 for our charity sew day to make cargo pants. The class will be taught by Edna DeFord. These pants will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. In the past, the Sewing Club has made dresses for the girls but this will be the first time to make pants for the boys. They will be placed in the shoe boxes along with other gifts that are packed by PebbleCreek residents.

If you plan to attend this class or want to join the PC Sewing Club, please contact Kathy Brown at [email protected].