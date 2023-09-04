Sea Life Aquarium Tour

Kathy Smith

The Singles Club had a good turnout to journey to the Sea Life Arizona Aquarium at Arizona Mills Mall. They explored Arizona’s only 360 degree ocean tunnel. They found themselves face to face with more than 5,000 creatures. They even experienced touching real creatures, and explored more than 10 breathtaking exhibits.

A delicious lunch was enjoyed by the group at the Perfect Pear Bistro South, which is about 30 miles from PebbleCreek. This restaurant is known for their different grilled cheeses. They also had salads, other sandwiches, quinoa bowls, and tacos.

Everyone agreed it was a great summertime activity, and we decided to make it another outing soon.

All PebbleCreek single residents are welcome to join this ever-growing group. Just give Lynne Seidel a call at 414-403-1517 to find out more information about joining the club. We have monthly meetings on the first Sunday of the month at Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. There are lots of activities planned.