Save The Date for the Art Club Show and Sale

Be sure to mark your calendars for the 2021 Art Club Show and Sale, taking place in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom on Nov. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. Last year’s show had over 400 people in attendance, and the event is always highly anticipated.

The PebbleCreek Art Club has over 160 members with a wide range of experience levels, ranging from emerging artists to professionals. Media including watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, drawing, colored pencils, and 3D art will be included. Each category will be adjudicated by three independent judges from a variety of media experience. Winners in each category will be on display. The Special Challenge Theme for this year is Wild Thing, You Make My Heart Sing. Artists are free to interpret the theme at their discretion to complete a work of art for this special category.

Free tickets will be available on Oct. 1. Tickets can be booked online by accessing our booking website at pcartshow.org/booking. Each ticket will include an entry to win one of three PebbleCreek pioneer paintings and a complimentary glass of wine. For ticket information and reservations, contact Debby Bolton at [email protected]

Live music will be provided by the very talented group Happy Hour, whose members include Joe Volstomer, Richard Knowles, and Jim Ledford. The always-popular basket raffle will also be available, with all proceeds going to the PebbleCreek Art Club.

We will be adhering to all social distancing guidelines for this event.

Contact Sylvia Armstrong at [email protected] with any questions.