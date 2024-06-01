Rovin’ Pebbles RV Club Rally at Lake Havasu!

Mark Yadgir and Marilyn Becker

What a fun time for the Rovin’ Pebbles! The Pebble Creek Rovin’ Pebbles RV Club recently took a trip to Lake Havasu City, Ariz. We had a great stay at Lake Havasu State Park, on the shores of the lake.

Our days started with a social time over coffee and pastries, and ended with gathering around the campfire. We also had wonderful appetizers, potlucks, and a wagon masters’ barbeque. Co-wagon masters were Hal and Marilyn Becker and Mark and Diana Yadgir. We were even treated to a delicious “catch of the day” fish fry hosted by the local Elks Club!

The daytime activities we experienced were varied, and included the English Village and London Bridge, farmers and flea markets, the Havasu Deuces Car Show, Art at the Lake, local vortex sites, boat trips, and even a visit to Oatman, Ariz.

It was a wonderful trip with time to relax, see new things, hear entertaining stories, and just spend time with a great bunch of people!

Interested in RVing with us? Our meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month, October through May, at 3 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom.

For more information, contact Mark Yadgir, president, at 623-398-4584 or Nancy Huber, membership director, at 775-527-2141.