Room Reservations Meeting Planned for November 28

A 2024 Room Reservations Meeting for PebbleCreek board-approved clubs will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 2:30 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Your Activities Office has announced that all Board-approved clubs are asked to send a representative to attend the annual Room Reservations Meeting. The 2024 Room Reservations form will be on display in the rounders at either clubhouse (near the front desks) and available at the Activities Office. This meeting is required for clubs to ensure smooth communication and the best possible outcomes for requests. Please contact Patti Wegehaupt at the Activities Office with questions at 623-535-9854 or [email protected]