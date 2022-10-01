Right Around the Corner! Art Club Fall Show and Sale

Susan Skolnik

The highly anticipated Fall Art Show and Sale is right around the corner, and this year’s event will be outstanding. Complimentary tickets for the show will be available beginning Oct. 10 at pcartclubshows.org. Tickets are distributed for 1-hour admissions from 3 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Tuscany Falls Ballroom will be transformed into a gallery for the viewing pleasure of our guests and will include watercolors, acrylics, oils, pastels, mixed media, 3D art, drawings, and colored pencils. We have over 50 artists participating in this year’s show, which is the largest collection of artists in the show’s history. Guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of wine, and live music by Happy Hour will play during the show. The gorgeous gift baskets, for which raffle tickets can be purchased, will also be on display. These stunning baskets have been created by some of our talented artists and each one includes an original piece of art. The total value of each basket is in the range of $300. Tickets will be sold at the show and can also be purchased online at pcartclubshows.org. The price for tickets is 16 tickets for $10 or 40 tickets for $20.

This year’s Special Challenge theme is “Pondering POP, Sounds of the ‘70s.” Artists of all mediums can submit a piece of art that reflects their interpretation of a particular song or sound from the 1970s. This challenge is sure to bring back memories of days gone by.

The original artwork on display is for sale but this year, the club is pleased to announce that giclees will be for sale by some artists. Giclees are high quality prints of the artist’s original work. They will be available for order at the show. All artwork from the show will be in the online gallery after Nov. 5. There is information about ordering giclees from select artists at pcartgallery.com.

We would like to thank our donors and sponsors whose contributions helped make this year’s show spectacular. A special shout-out goes to all our artists and committee members whose hard work can never be acknowledged enough.

Platinum ($1,000)

New Age Cabinetry and Coatings LLC, specializing in custom cabinetry & countertops, cabinet refacing and refinishing, 3828 W. Whitton Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85019, 623-327-9654

Gold ($500)

* Sophie M Shrum/GRI MRP Realtor, Realty One Group

* Barb Maier, tax accountant

* Desert Sage Landscaping, 16349 W. Monroe St., Goodyear, AZ 85338, 480-447-6791

Silver ($300)

* Lupo Airport Services—Kevin and MaryKathryn Zuza

* Osborne Jewelers

* Haircutters in the Park, stylist Liz

* Empower Nail Salon and Spa, Jeannie Dinh

* Corbett LaDuke, C.F.P., Trajan Wealth

Bronze ($100)

* Jose R Gonzales, DDS PC

* Julie Diebolt Price, photographer

* Argent Solar, Charlie Miller

Donors

* Off the Hook Butcher Shop

* Nothing Bundt Cakes