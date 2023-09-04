Republican Club Hosts Two Favorite Congressmen

Patricia Moore

We are back from our summer hiatus and will start off our fall season with a bang! We are excited to welcome our own congressman, Representative Paul Gosar, as well as another one of our favorite congressmen, Representative Matt Gaetz. Together, they will help us kick off this special fall meeting.

Congressman Gaetz is flying all the way from Florida to speak to our PebbleCreek club, and we are extremely grateful to him.

It is an honor to have two of the most dedicated and committed congressmen in the House of Representatives join us for a spirited discussion on the issues that matter most to Republicans and America.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. It starts with our social time at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by our meeting at 7 p.m.

Upcoming PCRC club events for September:

Saturday, Sept. 16—Event: James T. Harris, Host of Conservative Circus, Eagle’s Nest Ballroom, 1:30 to 4 p.m., cost: $15. Reservations required: Contact Vicki Streeter at [email protected] or call 951-852-2306.

Sept. 12—Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Eagle’s Nest Dining Room. RSVP to Chuck Streeter at [email protected].

Sept. 13—Women’s Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Eagle’s Nest Alcove. RSVP to Vicki Streeter at [email protected].

Tuesdays—Men’s Golf: See club newsletter for details.

For more information on our club, visit our website at www.pebblecreekrepublicanclub.com. If you would like to become a member, please contact Camille Grabb at [email protected].

Remember to fly your flag in support of our great country!