Registration Underway for Fall Classes

Patricia Ingalls

Registration continues for the first two classes that kick off LifeLong Learning’s (LLL) new season this fall. Both classes are held in the LLL Center. For full details and to register, go to lifelonglearningatpc.org.

Cooking Japchae Korean Glass Noodles: On Tues., Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., Julia Kim returns to teach how to prepare this Korean dish, which emphasizes fresh ingredients and diverse flavors, using stir-fried vegetables, beef, and noodles. Kim has 20 years of experience teaching cooking through International Youth Fellowship.

History of Goodyear: On Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., history buff Mark Pelletier returns to explain how Goodyear, and neighboring Litchfield Park and Avondale, have developed during their past, colorful 77 years. Pelletier is a member of a historical society and a Scottish heritage group. The PebbleCreek resident has taught several popular LLL courses on local history.