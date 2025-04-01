Rayma Scalzo, an Enduring Legacy in PebbleCreek

Judy Ayers

Back in 1995 Rayma Scalzo was a very special newcomer to PebbleCreek who had the vision to think about how to start an organization of neighbors helping neighbors. She and her husband, Joe, lived in Oregon and California before moving here to PebbleCreek in 1995. Upon moving to PebbleCreek, she named the organization “Kare Bears” and immediately planned out the neighborhood coordinator plan of having volunteer Unit Coordinators being alert to neighbors in need as other communities have done. I remember she would have brainstorm sessions, chalkboard and all, to think up ways this organization can continue to help others in as many ways as possible. Before we knew it, Mr. Robson, after recognizing the growing importance of Kare Bears, donated a beautiful house for the Kare Bears organization to settle in and continue their mission of helping others.

Within the Kare Bears organization Rayma single handedly started the Breast Cancer Discussion Group that meets monthly and is still meeting together 30 years later! It is such a vital organization as so many here in PebbleCreek have breast cancer and wish to have the support of others going through it. Also she started the Alzheimer’s Support Group for patients and their loved ones, as well as the Parkinson’s Support Group that still meets today also. She had such a vision of what this community is capable of in helping others.

The Kare Bears House is still the center of all that they do. It houses all the medical equipment anyone might need: crutches, walkers, canes, mobile devices, and wheelchairs. All PebbleCreekers can borrow any of the items for free for as long as they need them. A beautiful library within the house has lots of medical information. She also started the Driver Program, along with many others in the Kare Bear team, whereby anyone in PebbleCreek can schedule a ride to a medical or dental appointment. A plethora of drivers were willing to share their time; all appointments were handled through the Kare Bears House.

The Kare Bears house has a cabinet full of creative gifts, made by very talented volunteers, that Unit coordinators can give to their neighbors in need. Rayma kept on thinking of new things the organization could do year by year! And the fabulous staff of the Kare Bears House is now continuing to improve and update their computer system and carrying on Rayma’s legacy, but changing with the times, as the growth of the community is enormous!

Rayma received many awards for all that she has done for our community, and in 2020 she received Congressional recognition for her dedicated work with Kare Bears. With all the awards she did receive, her demeanor was one of pure joy, never bragging or full of herself. She was just everyone’s best friend and such a delight in our community! We have so much to be thankful for having had the privilege of having Rayma here in our community … and she made it immeasurably better for all of us!

Celebration of Life

Rayma Scalzo passed away on Dec. 25, 2024. Rayma’s Celebration of Life service will be held at PebbleCreek Community Church, Eagle’s Nest Ballroom, 3645 Clubhouse Dr., on Sunday, April 6 at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to come! Donations may be made in memory of Rayma to PebbleCreek Community Church or to Kare Bears.