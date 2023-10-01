Quilters Club Sells Tickets to Win the Opportunity Quilt

Cynthia Schwartz

Every year, the PebbleCreek Quilters Club creates an Opportunity Quilt and sells tickets for the “opportunity” to win the quilt in December. The proceeds from the ticket sales help fund many of the club’s projects, including the donation of quilts to local charities. Recently, the club sold tickets for the 2023 Opportunity Quilt displayed at the Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festival at WestWorld of Scottsdale. PebbleCreekers can buy tickets at the Creative Arts Center Gallery, online with Zelle at pebblecreekquilters.org, or by contacting Dotti Kirkpatrick at 719-660-2743. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.