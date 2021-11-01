Pumpkin Time in the Pottery Room

Jeff Wilson

The Pottery/Sculpture Club is fortunate to have the very talented and popular instructor, Ane Aune.

Much time goes into preparation for each class, and the end result proves it. Students’ work is intricate, colorful, and beautiful.

Examples of pumpkin sculptures will be on display throughout the holidays. All are invited to come to the Creative Arts Center to view them in the display case outside the pottery room. While in the Creative Arts Center, be sure to visit the Expressions Gallery to see the beautiful art for sale, created by PebbleCreek residents.