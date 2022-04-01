PebbleCreek Wins Robson Trap Trials

Vicki Ray

Quail Creek hosted more than 70 residents from Robson communities across Arizona on Feb. 11 for the 11th annual Robson Trap Trials, which incidentally began in 2011. Shooters enjoyed three rounds of trap singles at Casa Grande Trap & Skeet Club, followed by lunch and awards at Robson Ranch in nearby Eloy. Quail Creek resident Lori Klug masterfully orchestrated the friendly competition. Twenty PebbleCreek residents competed.

This unique trap-shooting contest aggregates the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and a winning community. PebbleCreek was this year’s winner and will host the event in 2023.

Trophies are also awarded to the best shooter from each community. The top three female and male shooters across all communities walk away with additional trophies.

Community scores

PebbleCreek: 345

Sun Lakes: 335

Quail Creek: 322

Robson Ranch: 322

SaddleBrooke: 307

SaddleBrooke Ranch: 306

PebbleCreek’s top shooters

Greg Ray, 72

Jim Pollock, 70

Dan Borchers, 68

Jerry Younker, 68

Joanne Pollock, 67

Alex Lucas, 67

Top three female shooters

1st: Joanne Pollock, PebbleCreek, 67

2nd: Judy TenBroeck, Sun Lakes, 65

3rd: Bonnie Athey, Quail Creek, 59

Top three male shooters

1st: Jack Toews, Sun Lakes, 74

2nd: Greg Ray, PebbleCreek, 72

3rd: Tom Gayer, Robson Ranch, 71