PebbleCreek Tennis 3.5 Men’s Team Enjoys Fun and Friendship

Donna Gillen

The 3.5 men’s tennis team had an exceptionally great year. This year the team placed third overall in the West Valley League consisting of eight teams. The captain of the team is Mike Harter and Troney Hutchins is the co-captain. The team consists of 11 players, and for many on the team, they have been part of the 3.5 for years.

This team has enjoyed playing in the West Valley League. The competition they faced was from Sun City, Sun City West, Sun City Grand, Corde Bella, Trilogy, and Festival. Their chief purpose is to have fun and to experience friendly competition with other adult communities in the West Valley.

The group has a tight bond with each other. As the captain, Mike indicated that it is an easy group to lead. Everyone is a team player and enjoys what they love, tennis. Many of the members, when not playing, travel to the away games just to support the team; that is a remarkable quality. When the games are at home, those who are not playing are there to root for their team members and the wives of these members are equally supportive at the matches. Mike also indicated that the team feels the support of the tennis community during these competitions. When the match is over, there is social time for both teams to just relax together and enjoy refreshments and friendships.

As Mike Harter said, “We had a great year, and I expect everyone will be up for playing again next year.”