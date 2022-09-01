PebbleCreek Singles Club Has a Hot Month!

August was a hot month! Temperatures were hot and so were all our club activities. A group of our club members visited the Martin Auto Museum in Glendale, where 160 beautifully maintained vintage automobiles are on display. As we walked up and down the rows of automobiles, everyone had at least one peek down memory lane. Though it was hot, hot, hot outside, it was fully air-conditioned inside!

This is our club’s 25th anniversary year and special events are in the works to celebrate it, including a trip to Rocky Point.

We’re thanking all the members past and present who have done so much to make this social club a place where all singles can come to have fun, meet new people, and make new friends.

All single residents are welcome to join by contacting Lynne Johnson at 602-793-6857. As a member, you have access to our website, where you are able to sign up for all of our activities.

Our meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. Come join the fun!