PebbleCreek Singers Present Spring Back in Time

Diane Piehl

The PebbleCreek Singers’ concert, Spring Back in Time, will be a toe-tapping evening with memories abounding from music we have all loved through the years. From the opening number, “We’re Gonna Put on a Show” to the final tribute to America, you will not be disappointed.

You no doubt have marked your calendars for April 27, 28, or 29, to attend the concert. Tickets are on sale online at $16.50 each—to purchase go to the HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not have to log into the website. Simply click on “Things to Do,” scroll down to “Ticket Sales” and select the date and seats you desire. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.