PebbleCreek Singers Present Holiday Fanfare

Diane Piehl

It’s concert week, and the PebbleCreek Singers are ready to put you in the holiday spirit. Santa (a la Jerry Drake) is working hard, along with his elves (the talented section leaders Bev Griggs, Chris Barlow, Mary Gangl, and Nancy Gustafson) to make it an evening to remember. About those elves; they each spend hours preparing and drilling their respective sections for note accuracy. Bev works with the tenors, basses, and baritones; Chris works with the first sopranos; Mary works with the altos; and Nancy works with the second sopranos. They are a team, along with the director, Jerry Drake.

Do you have your tickets?

Holiday Fanfare takes to the Renaissance Theater stage beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.

All seats are reserved. The cost is $16.50 (handling fee included). Go to pebblecreekhoa.org with your member ID and password. Go to “Things to Do,” then “Tickets.” Scroll down to find the PebbleCreek Singers and click to buy tickets. Mark your calendars for the PebbleCreek Singers concert, Holiday Fanfare, under the direction of Jerry Drake. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.