PebbleCreek Sandbaggers Donate Flags to Armed Forces Plaza

HOA Communications Team

Recently, the PebbleCreek Sandbaggers made a generous and patriotic donation to the HOA Armed Forces Plaza. The club approached Activities Office staff with the idea of making some kind of donation. As they have many members who previously served in the military, and others who made a career of the military, the club felt like this was a great way to contribute. The club worked with activities staffer Patti Wegehaupt and identified the donation idea. The club decided to collect monetary donations to purchase small, patriotic U.S. flags made of metal for placement in the Armed Forces Plaza. Sandbagger donations were plentiful enough to enable the purchase of 300 of the flags to be placed among the pavers/bricks that line the plaza, honoring those who served.

Their other charitable endeavors in the community include donating the drinking fountain on the wall of the restroom building between holes 13 and 14 on the Tuscany Falls East course, supporting the Ladies Member-Guest tournament, and providing holiday donations to Toys for Tots and the Homeless Youth organization.

The PebbleCreek Sandbaggers are a men’s golf group formed in 1998. It started out with eight members gathering for golf and libations at the “19th hole.” Currently, the club consists of 38 active and inactive members. Inactive includes those who can no longer participate in golf due to long-term physical disability or a short-term ailment. The club always includes the spouses of deceased members at social events.