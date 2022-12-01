PebbleCreek Quilters Salute PebbleCreek Veterans

Linda Rowe

PebbleCreek veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines were honored at an appreciation luncheon sponsored by the PebbleCreek Quilters Club on Nov. 10, 2022. The 20 recipients ranged from those who served in active and active reservee status stationed in the U.S. to those engaged in active combat abroad. Honorees served in multiple conflicts: Korea, Vietnam, the Vietnam Era, and Desert Storm. Some served in very challenging conditions, others were lucky and able to live on or near a base with their family. What all these veterans have in common is that each one made an individual sacrifice by leaving their loved ones to serve our nation.

At the luncheon, a story was told about each veteran’s military experience. The stories were heartwarming, funny, and sometimes poignant. They revealed the history and experience of those serving our country. Each veteran was then presented with a special quilt from the PebbleCreek Quilters. The red, white, and blue quilts were gifts of love and appreciation.

The veterans recognized included sixteen men and four women: Phillip Batchelder, Edward Becker, Debra Bernhardt, Terry Cox, Charlie Craig, Richard Fulton, Beverly Gusler, David Hand, Bob Harris, Ron Hull, Ken Krajci, Darrel LoCascio, Roland Mantovani, Theresa Meyers, Mike Mondzak, Leonard Rebhun, Jan Reynolds, Vince Richey, Gary Trampell, and Victor Van Horn. They were a treasure trove of information about the military and our history.

The luncheon, hosted by the PebbleCreek Quilters Club, was supported by donations from several PebbleCreek Clubs: Pebble Democratic Club, PebbleCreek Republican Club, Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek, PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association, and PebbleCreek Wine Club. Companies that donated to the event included: Ascent Audiology, Chad Swanson—Edward Jones Investments, Michelle Minik—West USA Realty, The Klackle Team—Re/Max, The Rodney Jackson Company, and West Valley Vision.

Linda Rowe chaired the PebbleCreek Veteran’s Quilt committee. Committee members include: Marka Locker, Carol Moonan, Linda Publicover, Diane Rottman, and Karen Wynn. Veterans were nominated by PebbleCreek residents. If you know a resident who is a veteran and would like to nominate them for an appreciation quilt next year, contact Linda Rowe at [email protected] or call 307-331-2450.