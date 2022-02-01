PebbleCreek Pickleball Club’s 2022 Update

Mimi Blythe

A continued Happy New Year to all! We are extremely grateful for all our members’ support and goodwill given to the club. With your help in 2021, the club accomplished a great deal:

* Created a fabulous new website.

* Membership passed a complete rewrite of club bylaws.

* Played through challenges as the fencing was completed, and now we enjoy individual courts without a lot of “ball-on” calls.

* Instituted a new rating system.

* Started Club Buddies and new beginner classes.

* Many, many generous club members and the public took part in so many fundraisers for the new courts.

* Held very successful charity fundraisers.

* Increased play with open play and drop-in courts.

Officer elections: All members in good standing are welcomed and encouraged to run for a one-year position as a member of the club board of directors. If you have an interest in any of the offices, you are welcome to talk to any current or past officer. To become a candidate, please submit your name to Bob Chester, and he will give you further information.

Fundraisers for the new courts:

* Cards 4 Courts: This fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Over 100 players paid to play before COVID shut us down. We’re so excited that we can finally have our Cards 4 Courts event. The cost is $20 per person.

* First annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Golf Outing: This first annual, members only, outing (with a taco truck to greet you at the courts afterward) will be held on March 6 on the Tuscany Falls East Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Play ball! With the cold weather upon us, we’re seeing a spike in the number of cracked balls. The club currently provides balls free for both members and nonmembers. On average, we consume 300 balls per month, but when the temperature drops below 45 degrees, consumption jumps to 300 balls per week. Bill Cagle has been sorting balls since the summer and tabulating the cost and savings. Surprisingly, 30% of the balls still pass the “I’ve got more life in me” test. That has saved the club close to $1,000! Thank you, Bill. You can help by placing the ball in your pocket to warm it up before the game.

The PebbleCreek sixth annual USA Pickleball Tournament is scheduled to be held Feb. 9 through 11. We invite everyone to come and watch some great pickleball in one of Arizona’s premier tournaments. Many of our own PebbleCreek national champions will be competing here at home. All of our courts will be closed for resident use during the tournament. Come and watch!

Appreciated volunteer opportunity: We’re so fortunate members step up to keep the court environment clean and organized. These folks put the chairs back around the tables, post left-behind items with lost and found, and pick up the balls we leave on the courts. Our furniture committee chair, Joanne Burch, could use a few volunteers for March and April. If you can help, email Joanne at [email protected]