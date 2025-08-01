PebbleCreek Live On Stage – Coming This October: “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club”

A nun, a lawyer, a teacher, a party planner, and a team captain walked into a bar …

No, this isn’t the beginning of a corny joke. These are the characters you will meet in PC Players fall production of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.

This hilarious and heartwarming comedy is about five Southern women who met while on their college swim team. Every August they meet at the same beach cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where they renew their friendship and help each other deal with whatever triumphs or tragedies life has thrown at them lately. There is Sheree, the team captain who never stops organizing; Lexie, the party planner who changes husbands as often as she changes nail polish; Dinah, the high-powered lawyer who is never without her martini shaker; Vernadette, the teacher who smiles despite living under a black cloud; and Jeri Neal, the late-blooming nun who has a quote from Granny McFeeley for every occasion. The play focuses on four of their weekends together over the span of 33 years and as the years pass, these women increasingly rely on each other for advice and support.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club will have five performances from Oct. 21 through 25, and all of them will be in the Renaissance Theater. And for those who like a matinee, the opening performance on Tuesday, Oct. 21, will be in the afternoon. Tickets will go on sale in mid-September and will be available online at pebblecreekhoa.org. All seats are $20, which includes the service fees.

Director Donna Gray says she chose this play because “it has delightful characters, a charming set, and because it is funny … very funny.” In addition to laughing a lot, she also hopes the audience appreciates “the wonderful relationship these five women have maintained for so many years.”

Come see how love and friendship (and the occasional martini) help these women survive and thrive through life’s toughest lessons when The Sweet Delilah Swim Club comes to the Renaissance Theater this October.