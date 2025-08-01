PebbleCreek Live On Stage – August 2025

The Big Band Is Coming Back!

Jeff Buda, PC Musicians Big Band Director

This coming year’s Burst of Music XVIII, scheduled for Feb. 26, 27, and 28 of 2026, will feature a reprise of the PebbleCreek (PC) Big Band under the direction of Jeff Buda, former director of the band.

I am pleased to announce that the PC Musicians will feature a newly formed Big Band for the Burst of Music XVIII and I’m excited to bring the sound of swing and pop back to the community that has encouraged the PebbleCreek Musicians and me to pursue this endeavor. With that said, I am encouraging any PC resident musicians with instrumental proficiency to read and perform music charts in the categories of saxophone, trumpet, and trombone to speak with me for additional information. Our weekly rehearsals will commence in October on Tuesday late mornings in the Renaissance Theater and continue until the show dates in February. The exact date and times for rehearsals to be announced. My email address is jbuda51@gmail.com. If interested, please send me your contact information including your phone number, and I will be in touch.

The former Big Band shows have been sold out performances featuring arrangements and vocals of the Big Band era, such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Tom Jones, Bobby Darin, bandstand favorites, and so much more presented right here in our beautiful theater.

PC Singers Fall Season Begins

Donna Swagger

A Swedish proverb states that those who wish to sing, always find a song. If you wish to sing, you can always find a song in the PebbleCreek (PC) Singers!

We invite you to Join the PebbleCreek Singers. Opportunities are available for all voice parts—especially Tenors and Basses. Interact with our chorus family who enjoy singing as much as you do. New members are provided with music from our library and choral tracks for learning voice parts.

It’s useful to read music, but not necessary. However, members must be capable of learning challenging music and memorizing several songs. You will need to set aside Monday afternoons for rehearsals, plus Wednesday afternoons a month prior to the concert.

Interested? Act now! Reach out to Virginia Baker at 623-248-6323 for more details.

Fall rehearsals begin Sept. 3. Be on stage with us for the holiday concert!