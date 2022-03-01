PebbleCreek Community Church Celebrates Mission Sunday

Edna DeFord

On Jan. 23, PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) celebrated Mission Sunday to recognize some of the people and organizations it supports, both locally and worldwide, throughout the year. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced plans for the day to be altered, the church was able to host Dr. Allan Sawyer, a physician volunteer with World Medical Mission, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. Samaritan’s Purse sends Christian medical professionals as volunteers to serve in mission hospitals throughout the world.

Dr. Sawyer had an OB/GYN practice in Peoria, Ariz. for 24 years before retiring to become a full-time volunteer with the organization. He typically travels to a hospital in Africa or Indonesia that is served by a single doctor and spends several months providing medical services. Dr. Sawyer has just returned from nine weeks of service in Kenya and came to PebbleCreek to express his appreciation for the support PCCC provided for that trip and others. He spoke of the impact the COVID pandemic has had on the countries where he serves. In numerous cases, government funding for hospitals has been reduced or stopped altogether. Countless volunteers have been unable to travel due to ill health, and those who can go have been unable to gain entry to various countries due to travel restrictions. As a result, many of the hospitals are served by a single doctor. Volunteers, such as Dr. Sawyer, provide much-needed support and relief to these doctors. Dr. Sawyer is already looking forward to return trips to Kenya and New Guinea later this year.

On Mission Sunday, PCCC also heard updates on two church-building missions it supports, one in Haiti and one in Kenya. Both are making progress on completing their building structures and hoping to welcome worshippers later this year.

PCCC dedicates 25% of its budget to mission work. The church website at www.churchpcc.org provides descriptions of the missions the church supports and ways you can help.

