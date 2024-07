Johnny Henson

Congratulations to our winners during May. The Player of the Month was Bob Macy with six wins. King of the Hill was Johnny Henson.

Monday noon to 2 p.m. 8–Ball tournament: No winners

Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon 8–Ball tournament winners were Lynn Warren (x2) and Bob Macy (x2).

Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. 9–Ball tournament: No winners

Friday 8 a.m. to noon 9–Ball tournament winners were Bob Macy (x4) and Lynn Warren.

Friday 4 to 6 p.m. Resident and Guest 8-Ball tournament: No winners