PebbleCreek Art Club

Ila Larson, Pastel Artist, Named December Artist of the Month

I am extremely surprised, pleased, and honored to receive this recognition.

I grew up learning many different crafts from my parents, who both were always working on a project. As an adult, I began my artistic journey with creative stitchery, starting with macramé, then wall hangings and quilts. I attended as many art galleries and craft fairs as I could, turning my full attention to quilts and soon moving from patterns to designing my own. I attended 10 annual quilting workshops at Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tenn., taught by nationally known quilters.

While attending Arrowmont, I was impressed with the work of watercolor artists in other classes and decided to try my hand at that. I attended adult education classes at community colleges to get started and later found a retired art teacher offering evening courses. It was that teacher who really inspired me but, when he retired, I lost my motivation for painting and stopped altogether for about 10 years and focused on artistic quilts.

After retirement, we traveled extensively searching for a community that would be a winter home to escape the Oregon winter rains. Finding a place with art facilities was a top requirement, and PebbleCreek easily won over any of the many places we tried. The Creative Art Center (CAC) blew me away, and still does! The CAC became my second home where I am surrounded by both accomplished and budding new artists who taught and encouraged me. I have enjoyed spending much time in Open Studio sessions of the Art Club where I am continually inspired by our many talented members.

During my early years at PebbleCreek, I focused on watercolors and enjoyed that medium until I was introduced to pastels in the “Paint Around” classes offered by the Art Club to introduce residents to pastels, oils, acrylics, and watercolor. The pastel artists in the club encouraged, helped, and continue to inspire me as have the professional artists teaching classes here. I could go on and on about the many friends and mentors who have helped and supported me, but I want to particularly mention two. Sharon Adamy, who was instrumental in advancing my techniques in pastels, and Don Rantz, who furthered my understanding and techniques of painting pastels.

My husband and I have now been members of the PebbleCreek community since 2009 as “rain birds,” escaping the grey and wet Pacific Northwest winters. We treasure our time and the friendships made in PebbleCreek and count our blessings for having found this exceptional community. I want to thank the Art Club for this honor, and look forward to many more years enjoying the friendships and opportunities to visit and paint with them.

Samples of Ila’s work will be on display during the month of December in both clubhouses and at the Creative Arts Center.

PC Art Club Thanks Its Volunteers

Sylvia Armstrong, President

As 2023 draws to a close, I look back over the year and realize nothing would have been possible without the dedicated members who volunteer their time and talent to the club. I want to highlight some of the contributions made this year.

First, to the board members whose terms expire at the end of December:

* Debby Bolton has served as Vice President of Operations, but her title hardly half encompasses all that she does for the club. As the unofficial photographer, Debby takes shots of new members, art that is going in the show, and events. She plans special events, including road trips and club parties, and is a major force in the annual art show.

* Shoray Wolfe has served as Vice President, Education-Instructors, for three years, locating instructors in various media, negotiating their contracts and scheduling their classes—all while balancing the many requests from members.

* Maggie Philippon is completing her second year as secretary, keeping minutes and organizing club papers.

Second, thanks to the members of the Art Show Committee, who begin planning the event in January and continue working throughout the year. Chaired by Sylvia Armstrong, the members are Debby Bolton, Emily Grotta, Erika Grande, Donna Mund-Gustafson, Kim Harris, Loretta Pruett, Marilyn Roberts, Suzi Skolnik, Kathy Sork, and Diana Horton-Smith.

Third, a big thank you to members of various committees:

* Art Show Rules: Sylvia Armstrong, Debby Bolton, and Thula Edwards

* Art Window Change out: Judy Bihary, assisted by Regena Bacon, Sharon Moers, and Gary Kotula

* Artist of the Month: Hilary Fiscus, chair, Debby Bolton, Shoray Wolfe, Joanne Clements, and Emily Grotta

* Artist of the Year: Chaired by Diane Walenda, the committee consists of all previous winners of the Artist of the Year Award.

* Gifts from the Heart: Diana Ho and Karen Ludwig

* Holiday Luncheon: Kathy Sork, assisted by Hilary Fiscus and Thula Edwards

* Library: Lisa Girolami

* Nominating Committee: Chair Betty Jean Kennedy, Charlene Romanos, and Judy Bihary

* Refreshments: Della Domingo

* Sunshine: Charlene Romanos

Finally, a huge thank you to past president Betty Jean Kennedy, who never stops giving. Betty Jean has organized the 30-30-sketching group for the past two summers and is responsible for the Coyote Room materials and equipment. For several years Betty Jean ran the monthly critique sessions for members.

I would also like to thank Diane Walenda for keeping track of the watercolor supply and sales, and every member for being so supportive and engaged in our wonderful club. I look forward to 2024 and hope we will spend more time together sharing our artistic talents.