PebbleCreek Art Club Holiday Luncheon, New Classes Available

Susan Skolnik

The PebbleCreek Art Club closed out the year with our annual Holiday Luncheon, held in the Chianti Room at the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. A wonderful lunch was served with 45 members and guests in attendance.

This year’s exchange was Christmas ornaments and all left with something new and sparkly for the tree. A raffle was also held and each winner was presented with a beautiful handcrafted Christmas wreath.

As always, the anticipation was high for revealing this year’s Artist of the Year. This year’s award went to Kathy Sork, whose often whimsical and always brightly colored paintings are perennial favorites at the Fall Art Show and Sale. Her artistic talent, along with her willingness to mentor and support other members and club activities made her the perfect recipient for this year’s title. Well done, Kathy!

There are a lot of great classes coming up for February. Decorating with Collage, Fun with Multimedia, Painting with Oil Pastels, and Mindful Doodling (Jan. 31) are open to members and nonmembers. Visit the PC Art Club website at pcartclub.org for more details. Many of the media groups meet monthly at the Creative Arts Center. If you are interested in deepening or expanding your horizons, stop by to see what members of the fiber clay, abstract, watercolor, oil, and colored pencil groups are working on. The calendar on the website lists the days and times that these groups meet to work on their projects, share advice, and enjoy the company. Come join us!