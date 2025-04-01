PCSSA “T” It Up

Fred Dresser

On March 1, the PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) ballplayers had to make a choice between a bat or a club as they stepped up to the first tee at their annual golf outing. You see, many of the players practice their golf swing during a softball game and sometimes the opposite shows up on the golf course. Oh well!

Believe it or not golf and softball terminologies have many similarities such as:

Right down the middle/line drive

Muff/swing and a miss

Slice/foul ball

It was a beautiful day for golf as 36 foursomes teed off on the Tuscany East Course. There is a difference between hitting a 12-inch softball and a 1.68-inch golf ball as I’m sure many of the participants found out during their round of golf. We’re sure there were some great conversations, stories, and words spoken (some of which cannot be printed) during this outing.

After these players finished playing, they gathered back at the Robson Field of Dreams to indulge in fine dining, liquid refreshment, and more stories. The winners of the outing were announced and then the raffle drawings took place. As the winning raffle ticket numbers were called out there were even more comments made. Overall, it was a fun day for the players, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event great.

We would like to thank the following sponsors that helped to make this event great:

* Todd Young Realtor for the Closest to the Pin prizes for all four holes.

* Goodman Dental for sponsoring a flight, donating a raffle prize of a putter, and contributions to the swag bag.

* Roy Johnson Realty for the two beverage tents and cookies.

* Moore Advanced Orthopedics for contributions to the swag bags.

* Desert Sage Landscaping for contributions to the swag bags.

Our thanks to Lori Adair for the photos taken of some of the questionable professional foursomes as well as the volunteers who made this event fun.