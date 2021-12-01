PCSSA Begins 27th Season

Fred Dresser

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) began their 27th season on Oct. 23 with the traditional opening ceremonies. The opening ceremonies were put on hold last year due to COVID-19.

The 27th season saw the PCSSA grow from two teams back in 1995 to 19 teams today. With the growth of the league, the PCSSA recognized that the league was getting younger and older at the same time. To avoid injuries, the decision was made to split the league into two divisions, appropriately called the American and National Divisions. The American Division contains eight teams, and the National Division contains 11 teams. This was accomplished by reviewing the rating numbers of the registered players. Game days for the American Division are Wednesday and Saturday. The National Division plays on Tuesday and Thursday. Games start at 9 a.m. on game days, and the last game starts at 1:40 p.m.

During the opening day ceremonies, the league recognized not only players and fans who served, or are currently serving, in the military, but also first responders who answered the call during the COVID pandemic. To those of you reading this article who served, or are currently serving, in the military, and to those of you who are first responders, the PCSSA thanks you for your service. In addition, the PCSSA also recognized the sponsors that support this league and the individuals in the league who contribute their time and effort that make this league great.

What makes this league special are the friendships that are developed and the camaraderie that exists between all the members.

If you haven’t taken the time to see a game, come on down to the field and see for yourself what makes this league special.

PCSSA motto:

You don’t stop playing because you get old.

You get old because you stop playing.

Play ball!