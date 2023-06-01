PCMGA Holds U.S.VETS-Phoenix Benefit Tourney

Howie Tiger

On April 6 the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) held a fundraising tournament with proceeds going to U.S.VETS-Phoenix. The event raised $7,170 for this worthy charity. Private donations were also made in person at the event in the amount of $1,656 for a total donated of $8,826.

A total of 59 four-man teams competed in this charity event that was played using both courses at Tuscany Falls. The format was a scramble with a two-drive minimum for each player. All players teed off on the White tees for their first hole. Then the score made on each hole determined which tee was used for the next hole. Birdie or better goes to blue, par goes to white, and bogey or worse goes to red. Flights 1 and 2 played the West course and Flights 3 and 4 played the East course.

After golf, players gathered in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room and Patio for lunch, beer, and camaraderie. Winners were announced. Six representatives of U.S.VETS-Phoenix, including Executive Director Jennifer Gewarges, set up a table for private donations and to sell T-shirts and hoodies. They also handed out hats and water bottles to players to thank them for participating.

Competition Winners

Flight 1: 1st place—Wayne Cox, Rick Kesig, Jeff Stroup, and Bob Van Slyke; 2nd place—Steve Davies, Richard Elliott, Greg Haffley, and Jim Wolff; 3rd place—Mike Behrendt, Wade Biddix, Kurt Fischer, and Paul Vogt.

Flight 2: 1st place—Bill Armstrong, Ken Helman, John McCrickard, and Steve Thimjon; 2nd place—Rob Kraft, Randy Netherda, Monte Page, and Robert Rochefort; 3rd place—Bruce Carlyle, Larry Dick, Joe Fanning, and Joe Little.

Flight 3: 1st place—Gary Bomar, Pat Brisnehan, Steve Little, and Mike Mason; 2nd place—Denis Biagini, Steve Elliott, Ernie Guillaume, and Mike McGue; 3rd place—Brad Blackburn, Nick Castiglione, Clint Hull, and Greg Loney.

Flight 4: 1st place—Larry Blackburn, Albert Gardner, George Nelson, and Jerry White; 2nd place—Lloyd Chilton, Alan Gardner, Tim Niccum, and Keith Tingelhoff; 3rd place—Dave Albert, Kermit Brown, Michael Harrington, and Terry Markus.

The mission of U.S.VETS is the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development, and comprehensive support. They believe that no man or woman who has served the United States of America should sleep on the streets. Their vision is to meet their needs in order to regain and maintain productive independence.

In Phoenix in 2023, they will be opening a totally renovated facility to house more than 175 local veterans. It is located near I-17 and Cactus Road.

For those who would like to donate to this terrific organization, you can go to their website at usvets.org/locations/phoenix. This charity qualifies for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.

Thanks so much to the PCMGA members who participated in this event as well as private donors to support this worthy organization.