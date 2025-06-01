PCMGA Celebrates Past Presidents at Tourney

Howie Tiger

On April 10, the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) held a 4-man team Stableford Points tournament where past PCMGA presidents were recognized for their service over the years. To date there have been 28 men who have served as president, three of whom have served two terms. The term runs from June 1 to May 31.

Past presidents starting from 1994: Norm Ehren, Joe Manzi, Jim Bundschuh (2), Jim Snyder, George Kingman, Dick Rasmussen, Duane Homan (2), Ed Kisner, Paul Metivier, Gregg Clymer, Ken Schmitz, Steve Straley, Bruce Carlyle, Ron Hansen, Pete Gilbert, Robert Williams, Jerry Monk (2), Lyman Gallup, John Krasnan, Jerry Treece, Bud Held, Ed Stadjuhar, John Low, Jim Sheard, Ken Schumacher, John Abercrombie, and Jack Stipp.

Most not only served as president, but also served multiple years on the board holding other positions such as treasurer, secretary, or vice president, etc.

Before the tourney commenced, the presidents in attendance received a round of applause from members as their names were announced. After golf, a celebratory lunch was served for them at Eagle’s Nest restaurant. The current president, Kurt Eleam, presided. They had a chance to share war stories and commiserate!

Members of the PCMGA are in debt to these gentlemen for all their time and effort making the PCMGA the great organization that it is. They work their butts off for our members!

Competition winners:

Flight 1: 1st place—Todd Henne, Tom Scheel, Dean Goupil, & Brad Walker; 2nd place—Greg Haffley, Brent Dorman, Dale Knutson, & Bruce Nelson; and 3rd place—Rick Kesig, Howie Tiger, Moe Moran, & Bill Fischer.

Flight 2: 1st place—Greg O’Connor, Ed Webb, Michael Krier, & Bruce Eggers; 2nd place—Doug McFarland, Mike Daubenmier, Merrick Blumenthal, & Phil Smyth; and 3rd place—Steve Tamparo, Dave Willison, Randy Bowley, & Chris Peterson.

Flight 3: 1st place—Bill Gainer, David Berg, Glenn Kunishige, & Bob Riemath; 2nd place—Monte Page, James Scoular, David Pritchyk, & Robert Brown; and 3rd place—Ken Nelson, Joe Bannon, Barry Stauffer, & Ed Neel.

Flight 4: 1st place—Dee Cuttell, Ken Ogden, Bim Gupta, & Bill McCabe; 2nd place—Richard Holbeck, Tom Marty, Richard Gorosh, & Pat Fallon; and 3rd place—Dave Nester, Doyle Brown, Richard Brown, & Tom Losquadro.

Flight 5: 1st place—Clint Hull, Lou Helstrom, Kirk Harrison, & Steve Johnson, 2nd place—George Nelson, Rod Emenaker, Mike Mason, & Tim Heytens; and 3rd place—Marion Malnar, Ed Stadjuhar, David Bouchard, & Ed Hagstrom.

Congrats to all those that cashed. Congrats also to Monte Page, who made a hole-in-one!

Many thanks to all our presidents!