PCMGA Celebrates Past Presidents at Tourney

Past presidents (back row, left to right) Pete Gilbert, Paul Metivier, Ed Stadjuhar, Bruce Carlyle, Steve Straley, Jerry Treece, Jack Stipp, Jim Sheard, Jim Bundschuh, and Ken Schumacher; (front row, left to right) Kurt Eleam, John Abercrombie, Gregg Clymer, Lyman Gallup, and John Low

Howie Tiger

On April 10, the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) held a 4-man team Stableford Points tournament where past PCMGA presidents were recognized for their service over the years. To date there have been 28 men who have served as president, three of whom have served two terms. The term runs from June 1 to May 31.

Past presidents starting from 1994: Norm Ehren, Joe Manzi, Jim Bundschuh (2), Jim Snyder, George Kingman, Dick Rasmussen, Duane Homan (2), Ed Kisner, Paul Metivier, Gregg Clymer, Ken Schmitz, Steve Straley, Bruce Carlyle, Ron Hansen, Pete Gilbert, Robert Williams, Jerry Monk (2), Lyman Gallup, John Krasnan, Jerry Treece, Bud Held, Ed Stadjuhar, John Low, Jim Sheard, Ken Schumacher, John Abercrombie, and Jack Stipp.

Most not only served as president, but also served multiple years on the board holding other positions such as treasurer, secretary, or vice president, etc.

Before the tourney commenced, the presidents in attendance received a round of applause from members as their names were announced. After golf, a celebratory lunch was served for them at Eagles Nest restaurant. The current president, Kurt Eleam, presided. They had a chance to share war stories and commiserate!

Members of the PCMGA are in debt to these gentlemen for all their time and effort making the PCMGA the great organization that it is. They work their butts off for our members!

Competition winners:

Flight 1: 1st placeTodd Henne, Tom Scheel, Dean Goupil, & Brad Walker; 2nd placeGreg Haffley, Brent Dorman, Dale Knutson, & Bruce Nelson; and 3rd placeRick Kesig, Howie Tiger, Moe Moran, & Bill Fischer.

Flight 2: 1st placeGreg O’Connor, Ed Webb, Michael Krier, & Bruce Eggers; 2nd placeDoug McFarland, Mike Daubenmier, Merrick Blumenthal, & Phil Smyth; and 3rd placeSteve Tamparo, Dave Willison, Randy Bowley, & Chris Peterson.

Flight 3: 1st placeBill Gainer, David Berg, Glenn Kunishige, & Bob Riemath; 2nd placeMonte Page, James Scoular, David Pritchyk, & Robert Brown; and 3rd placeKen Nelson, Joe Bannon, Barry Stauffer, & Ed Neel.

Flight 4: 1st placeDee Cuttell, Ken Ogden, Bim Gupta, & Bill McCabe; 2nd placeRichard Holbeck, Tom Marty, Richard Gorosh, & Pat Fallon; and 3rd placeDave Nester, Doyle Brown, Richard Brown, & Tom Losquadro.

Flight 5: 1st placeClint Hull, Lou Helstrom, Kirk Harrison, & Steve Johnson, 2nd placeGeorge Nelson, Rod Emenaker, Mike Mason, & Tim Heytens; and 3rd placeMarion Malnar, Ed Stadjuhar, David Bouchard, & Ed Hagstrom.

Congrats to all those that cashed. Congrats also to Monte Page, who made a hole-in-one!

Many thanks to all our presidents!