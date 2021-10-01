PCLGA Players Win in LASSI Tournament

Carole Schumacher

The final Ladies’ Arizona Summer Survivor International (LASSI) tournament of 2021 was played at Los Caballeros Golf Club in Wickenburg, Ariz. on Sept. 9. The course is now under new ownership and in great shape; however, the greens were a bit slow, and with a slope rating of 129, it made for a challenging tournament on a warm, summer day. Lunch was served after the tournament.

The playing field included five teams representing the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA): Sharon Johnson and Barb Chilton, Teresa Christianson and Kathy Enegren, Kathi Curtis and Donna Havener, Judy Newell and Patty Brown, and Jeannie Alvarez and Cindy Tollefson.

The PCLGA had its share of winners in the 2-person Best Ball Tournament: In the A Flight, Donna Havener and Kathy Curtis took second place (off by one stroke from first place) with a net score of 69. In the D Flight, Cindy Tollefson and Jeannie Alvarez placed third. Judy Newell took honors for the longest putt in Flight A.

Congratulations to all!