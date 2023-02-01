Front Page, February 2023

PCLGA Member/Guest Committee Is Ready to Tailgate!

Members of the committee led by Chair Jeanne Corn are (left to right, back row) Chanca Morrell, Ann Gaus, Vicki Norrie, Mary Peterson, Nicola Witty, Liz Wenzler, (left to right, front row) Carole Schumacher, Jayne Dinan, Tina Fisher, Julie Greek, Jeanne Corn, Sheila Hooks, Ann Cousminer, and Renee Shellhorse. Not pictured are Susan Harris, Nancy Williams, and Colleen Malany (representing PCL9GA).

Carole Schumacher

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s 26th Annual Member/Guest Tournament will be held April 2 through April 4. The Member/Guest Committee is hard at work planning the “April Madness—Let’s Tailgate!” theme.

All PCLGA members may invite a guest to join them to participate in this 3-day tournament. This major tournament allows ladies from around the country to enjoy our beautiful venue in PebbleCreek.

The tournament filled up quickly during the registration period in January; however, a waitlist is available for members who didn’t get signed up then. Contact Jeanne at 303-378-2714 or Liz at 920-254-8836 for further information!