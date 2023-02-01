PCLGA Member/Guest Committee Is Ready to Tailgate!

Carole Schumacher

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s 26th Annual Member/Guest Tournament will be held April 2 through April 4. The Member/Guest Committee is hard at work planning the “April Madness—Let’s Tailgate!” theme.

All PCLGA members may invite a guest to join them to participate in this 3-day tournament. This major tournament allows ladies from around the country to enjoy our beautiful venue in PebbleCreek.

The tournament filled up quickly during the registration period in January; however, a waitlist is available for members who didn’t get signed up then. Contact Jeanne at 303-378-2714 or Liz at 920-254-8836 for further information!