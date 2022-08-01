PCLGA Celebrates Women’s Golf Day

Carole Schumacher

On June 7, the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) celebrated Women’s Golf Day by wearing red or orange to show their support for women of all ages and skill levels to grow the game of golf. The ladies of the PCLGA strive to empower others by teaching and learning skills that last a lifetime.

Women’s Golf Day started in 2016 and is celebrated worldwide. We all love this game and, for many, it has given us the gift of special friendships, competition, and camaraderie. Part of the PCLGA’s mission statement is to promote courtesy, sportsmanship, and fellowship through the game of golf.

If you would like to join the PCLGA, please pick up your application at the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse!