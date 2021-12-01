PCL9GA Season Starts With Get Your Kicks on Route 66

Cindy Hurst

Nov. 9 marked the start of the PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association’s (PCL9GA) 2021-2022 season. The event’s theme was Get Your Kicks on Route 66. Participants were encouraged to sport their favorite 1950s road trip outfit.

One hundred forty-four members participated in the Lady Niners kick-off game events. The day started with a putting contest split into two lines. Pat Kaer won the line one event after a putt off with Janet Jeans. Kathy Doerwald won the line two event.

This was followed by a fifties-style diner lunch of cheeseburgers and chips in the Chianti Room. At 1 p.m., the actual kick-off golf game began. The golf game was a four-person team scramble event. Afterwards, everyone was invited back to the Chianti Room for awards and presentations while enjoying a root beer float and a no-host bar.

The winners on the front nine were Sandy Branham, Patricia Hacker, JoEllen Grauerholz, and Caryn Brett with a net 29. The winners on the back nine were Pat West, Sue Harrison, Barb Kripps, and Janet Wise with a net 30.

Due to the COVID delay, the Lady Niners also acknowledged their 2020-2021 Club Champion, Senior Legacy, and Most Improved Player. Club Champion went to Char Morrow with Low Gross and Pam Morrison with Low Net. The Senior Legacy was given to Yvonne Paris with Low Gross and Linda Adams with Low Net. Finally, the season’s most improved player was Kay Daugherty.

A special thanks to co-chairs Norma Guillaume and Toni Steward for organizing this fun fall event starting off the 2021-2022 golf season!

If you would like to join the PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association, new member applications are available at both the Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest Pro Shops. You can also contact the new member chairs, Pat Kaer at 503-756-3318 or Karen Morgan at 623-536-1781.