PCL9GA SaddleBrooke Safari Invitational—Save the Date

Cindy Hurst

Attention all PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCL9GA) members: Please, save the date!

The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners are very excited to announce that they have a date for their invitational, which was originally scheduled for March 2020. Unfortunately, it had to be postponed twice due to COVID. The SaddleBrooke Safari will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022.

More information will be available as we get closer to the event date. The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners look forward to seeing everyone and sharing a wonderful journey through the jungle.