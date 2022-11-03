PC Sewing Club to Hold Beginner Sewing Seminar

Cathy Howell

The PebbleCreek Sewing Club invites residents who are interested in the basics of sewing or brushing up their high school home ec skills to join us for a half-day seminar. Want to make your grandchild an outfit, a stuffed toy, or curtains for your new home? Come check us out.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Diamondback Room of the Creative Arts Center.

There will be a sign-up sheet in the Expressions Gallery on Oct. 5.

This will be a lecture and include a demonstration on one of the club’s sewing machines with more personal assistance on your own machine and projects on future Wednesday sewing club days.

Please come to meet the members of the sewing club, find your sewing machine and its manual, and get ready to sew.