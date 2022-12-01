PC Live on Stage: PC Singers Presents “Ring Those Christmas Bells”

Donna Swagger

“Oh, ring those Christmas bells, ring those Christmas bells. While they chime, we’ll have a happy time, so ring those Christmas bells!”

We invite our friends and neighbors to “have a happy time” as the PC Singers usher in the 2022 holiday season with “Ring Those Christmas Bells!” Dazzling stage décor, glittery costumes, melodious voices, and delightful songs of the season await audiences as the PebbleCreek Singers present their annual holiday concert. Performances are scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

“Ring Those Christmas Bells” captures the excitement and anticipation of this festive time of the year as the choristers fill the air with a myriad of songs that embrace the love, hope, peace, and joy of the holiday season. In addition to the full chorus numbers, a ladies’ trio, men’s quartet, ladies’ sextet, and an octet complement the show with their renditions of seasonal favorites. Several soloists and live musical instruments will be featured in various numbers. The spirit of the season will be contagious as the Singers take center stage and dazzle the audience with another top-notch performance.

Ordering tickets online is simple. Go to pebblecreekhoa.org, click on Things to Do, then Tickets. Scroll down to find The PebbleCreek Singers and click on Buy Tickets. Seats are $16.50 (handling fee included). Any remaining tickets will be available at the door each night.

Audiences are invited to join the Singers at Toscano’s for a post-concert Afterglow.

The holiday season can become hectic with all the hustle and bustle of things to do. Take some time out to relax, and come to hear the PC Singers holiday concert. It’s our gift to you!