PC Hikers Challenge Summer Heat and Humidity

Lynn Warren

Although many readers cannot imagine hiking in the triple digit conditions associated with summer in Phoenix, there are members of the Hiking Club who continue to hike on a regular basis in spite of the heat. A compromise for summer, however, is to choose hikes that are shorter and closer to PC. On July 29, a hot, steamy morning which included a little light rain, a hardy group of “B,” “C,” and “D” hikers completed a relatively easy 6-mile hike in nearby Estrella Foothills, a short distance south of PC on Estrella Parkway. This no-fee park has many trails which can be combined in a variety of ways to customize for distance and elevation gain. The club hikes in many interesting areas around the valley, all year round, providing the opportunity to enjoy sights and terrain a person might not experience as a solo hiker. Check the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.