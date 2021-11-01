PC Community Church and Operation Christmas Child

Edna DeFord

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) has found ways to share with others locally and around the world. PCCC’s commitment to mission work has continued in 2021, including the funding of churches in Haiti and Kenya, and, with the Christmas season rapidly approaching, once again participating in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Shoe Box program.

In October, PCCC distributed the OCC shoe boxes with instructions on how to fill them, either personally or online. Shoe boxes will be collected at our Sunday worship service on Nov. 21, with dedicated prayer time for each child who will receive one.

These shoe boxes go to over 110 countries around the world and to some U.S. Indian Reservations. They are filled with small toys, stuffed animals, school supplies, hygiene items, and/or small articles of clothing. Many children receiving these shoe boxes have never received a gift in their life. Two years ago, I was privileged to help Samaritan’s Purse distribute shoe boxes in Africa. After I handed the gift boxes to several 4-year-old boys, they opened them eagerly and looked at every gift item. They then carefully repacked the boxes and tried to return them to me because they did not realize the shoe box gifts were for them to keep.

If you would like to help with this Christmas project, you are invited to visit https://sampur.se/3hRQTAf and provide a gift for a child for only $25 for each shoe box ordered. The website allows you to choose the items you would like to put in the shoe box. Alternatively, you are welcome to participate by sending a check to the PCCC treasurer, Syd Mersereau, at 15180 W. Avalon Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395, designated for OCC Shoe Boxes.

In 2021, PCCC was able to assist congregations in Haiti and Kenya construct new church buildings. In Haiti, a congregation received funding of $20,000 to complete a church building it has been working on constructing for years. The recent earthquake damaged portions of the building, but the foundation and partially built walls remained intact. Soon, the church will have a roof and completed walls as a result of the funds provided by our church.

In Kenya, a pastor has been holding worship services under trees on recently purchased land adjoining a game preserve, with animals frequently interrupting the services. A new church building is in the process of being built with a $20,000 gift from PCCC. Many Kenyans will soon be able to worship in their new church building.

PebbleCreek Community Church is a non-denominational church. We welcome you to join us in worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. You may also see our worship service on the church website at www.churchpcc.org. We invite you to join our congregation in person or online.