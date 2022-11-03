Parkinson’s Support Group Is Re-Invigorated

The PebbleCreek Parkinson’s Support Group has been re-invigorated and is once again an active and HOA-approved club. We are seeking community input and participation in the process of developing our meeting format, frequency, and content. This community includes persons diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, caregivers, relatives, and persons in the Parkinson’s-related medical field.

Since no two cases of Parkinson’s are alike, that opens the possibilities for content of meetings to cover a large variety of topics. Some initial suggestions include speakers to discuss: the latest treatment procedures being tested (including DBS and focused ultrasound), exercise programs, diet/nutrition, the importance of sticking to a schedule for taking your meds, clinical drug trials, and physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

Initially, meetings will likely be scheduled for every other month. The support group may also coordinate social gatherings, breakfast meetings, or luncheon meetings. It is still true that there isn’t yet a cure for Parkinson’s, but there are ways to slow its progression, and that should be our goal. If you have any questions, if you want to join our group, or if you have any contacts in the medical services field that we might reach out to, please contact the PebbleCreek Parkinson’s Support Group via email at [email protected]