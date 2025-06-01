Open Mic Club Summer Kickoff Dates!

Patti Hall

The Open Mic Club, PebbleCreek’s newest performing arts club, invites you to our summer kickoff events. Join us for fun, feel-good evenings of entertainment and community spirit on Wednesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 25 in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge.

Bring your gifts of music, comedy, magic, skits, spoken word, etc. Reserve your 10–minute time slot and show us what you’ve got! Performers must be PebbleCreek residents; guests may join in their act. Email us at pcopenmicclub@gmail.com for details on how to sign up!

Don’t want to perform? No problem! Come cheer on your neighbors and enjoy the show!

The inaugural events in May were full of creativity and energy with performers (as of the date of this press release) including author Karen Robbins, comedians Elysa Luick and Dan Ryan, and musicians Katie Croy, Vince Coppola, Gene Fioretti, Wayne Danka, Greg Goss, Leslie Henson, Gary Kotula, Alan Hoxie, Anthony Hurwitz, Edward DeFord, Kathy Mitchell, and Carl Halladay. What a talented bunch!