‘Old School’ Basketballers Looking for New Players

Dan Ryan

The Goodyear Recreation Center (GRC) was opened in July 2021. The expansive facility is located at Estrella Parkway and Harrison Street. It has two indoor courts and drop-down baskets for shooting practice. The staff can provide basketballs as well.

A small group of Creekers have been playing at the Goodyear Recreation Center (GRC) on Friday mornings. The play is friendly, and the guys are open to finding more neighbors to join in. One new player said “I haven’t played in 15 years,” but when he got out there, it all came back, and so did he.

GRC has a Resident Fee schedule, which can be found on their website grc.goodyearaz.gov/grc-pass-information. Admission is discounted for seniors, and further discounted (free) for Silver Sneakers. There is a convenient Punch Pass option that is an alternative to monthly passes.

If you would like to get more information, call or text Dan Ryan at 206-351-3984, or just come down to GRC on a Friday morning around 8 a.m. to check it out.