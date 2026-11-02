November Men’s Christian Fellowship Meeting

Jeff Connell, Publicity

The next meeting of the Men’s Christian Fellowship of Pebble Creek (MCFPC) will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 a.m. in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room. The MCFPC is a group of over 130 Christian men who meet the first Wednesday of each month through April and features a wide range of interesting guest speakers with a solid Christian background and perspective. The November featured speaker is Shawn Jones, Associate Pastor of Evangelism and Discipleship at Desert Springs Community Church.

Shawn’s role at Desert Springs is helping people take meaningful next steps in their faith and spiritual growth. With a heart for equipping believers and reaching those exploring faith, Shawn is passionate about fulfilling the Great Commission by creating pathways for people to encounter Jesus, grow as disciples, and live out their faith with purpose. He is committed to fostering welcoming environments, developing leaders, and helping the church engage its community with clarity, compassion, and hope.

Shawn is a native of Phoenix. After graduating from Alhambra High School he joined the Marine Corps, serving for 8 years as a Finance Technician. He is married to Carrie and has four children and one grandson. Shawn came to know and trust in Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 2006.

In addition to monthly meetings, the MCFPC conducts weekly bible studies each Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. by Zoom and in person in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room annex. For more information, contact neilsmithret@gmail.com. Also, every third Thursday there is an opportunity to volunteer at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. Contact Jim Sykes at 614–395-4907 or jimsykes1972@yahoo.com for more information.

The Tuscany Falls Chianti Room is located between the Ballroom and the Library in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Guests are always welcome. For more information, contact President Igor Shpudejko at ishpudejko@aol.com or 602-384-6496.