News from the Sky: Navigator Guides Add Extra Helping Hand at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Navigator volunteers at America’s Friendliest Airport® are a critical component of the airport’s success and operations.

The friendly and cheery volunteers easily stand out at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; whether wearing a purple blazer, purple polo, or purple vest and accompanied by a therapy dog, their mission is to spot people in need and offer a helping hand.

Now customers who self-identify or have a travel companion with a hidden disability can request help from Navigator Guides in advance of their trip. The service is part of the Compassion Cacti™ lanyard program, but this extra layer allows Navigators to go with customers to or from their gate, removing any lingering worries from the travel experience. Navigator Guides are not a VIP concierge service, nor do they replace wheelchair service or accompanying minor services the airlines provide. They simply give customers and caregivers a little more help getting where they need to go while making PHX extra friendly by supporting the Dementia Friendly PHX initiative.

Under the umbrella of this initiative, the Navigator Guides were recently the recipients of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Tourism Spirit of Service Award.

PHX provides Dementia Friendly training to the guides, as well as the “regular” training required of all volunteers, which is eight weeks long. This includes working alongside a mentor Navigator to learn all about the Airport.

The Navigator Guides operate out of the Compassion Corner. Customers are asked to call 602-358-4410 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Saturday. The office closes at 4 p.m. on that day.

Pick up your free lanyard and make an appointment to meet a Navigator Guide at www.skyharbor.com/ShopsFoodServices/services/compassion-corner.