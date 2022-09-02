News from the Sky: Breeze Airways to Begin Phoenix Sky Harbor Service in November

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Breeze Airways Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger was on hand recently at America’s Friendliest Airport® to announce service from Phoenix to Charleston, S.C., and Provo, Utah, beginning Nov. 2, 2022.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) now has 23 airlines serving more than 140 destinations. In addition to Breeze, the airport in the past year has welcomed three new airlines—Southern Airways, Allegiant, and Denver Air—and restored almost all international destinations put on pause due to the pandemic.

“I welcome Breeze Airways and its innovative approach to air travel as we increase travel options and passenger volume at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We look forward to its success and growth of destinations served from Phoenix.”

Breeze Airways is a new airline for PHX and will operate out of Terminal 3. Charleston is a new destination as well.

The twice-weekly service to both Provo and Charleston will be served on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“The expansion of Breeze Airways service in Sky Harbor is proof that there is continued demand for travel to and from Phoenix,” said Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, District 6. “As the fourth new airline to begin operations out of Sky Harbor just this year, I am hopeful for the ongoing growth of our airport, benefiting our community members and the local economy.”

Visit www.skyharbor.com/flights/WhereWeFly to see all the destinations you can fly to from PHX.