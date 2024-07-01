July 2024, Clubs & Classes

News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Ice cream social

Ronnie Levine

June started out with an ice cream social held at the home of two members. Forty members attendedbecause who doesn’t love ice cream! Also in June there was a happy hour at Papa Paul’s in Litchfield Park, and a men’s luncheon at Eagles Nest. Members attended a performance of Fiddler on the Roof at the Phoenix Theater.

Activities for July include a July 4 BBQ, a performance of Hamilton at the ASU Gammage Auditorium, a visit to the Phoenix Art Museum with dinner at Pita Jungle, and a night of Wii Bowling. In August we will visit the Biltmore Hotel and have lunch.

The Shalom Club is open to all residents of PebbleCreek. For more information, please contact Barb Peskin at 623242-7955 or Shelley Coate at 916960-6117.