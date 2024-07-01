News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Ronnie Levine

June started out with an ice cream social held at the home of two members. Forty members attended—because who doesn’t love ice cream! Also in June there was a happy hour at Papa Paul’s in Litchfield Park, and a men’s luncheon at Eagle’s Nest. Members attended a performance of Fiddler on the Roof at the Phoenix Theater.

Activities for July include a July 4 BBQ, a performance of Hamilton at the ASU Gammage Auditorium, a visit to the Phoenix Art Museum with dinner at Pita Jungle, and a night of Wii Bowling. In August we will visit the Biltmore Hotel and have lunch.

The Shalom Club is open to all residents of PebbleCreek. For more information, please contact Barb Peskin at 623–242-7955 or Shelley Coate at 916–960-6117.