Marilynn Smith Scholarship Pro-Am Honoring Renee Powell and Sandra Post

Howie Tiger

On April 29, the 13th edition of the Marilynn Smith Scholarship Pro-Am teed it up at Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale. Thirty-one teams competed in a scramble format with each team made up of four amateurs and one Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Professional. In the past, this Pro-Am was played at PebbleCreek, Marilynn’s home for 15 years.

The proceeds from this event benefit the Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund to help young women attend college. Recently, $5,000 scholarships were awarded to 25 incoming freshmen for the fall. The Pro-Am preceded the two-day Marilynn Smith Arizona Women’s Senior Open, which featured a $100,000 purse.

Renee Powell and Sandra Post were this year’s tournament honorees. Renee and Sandra met Marilynn Smith as young girls at different LPGA tournaments, Sandra at 5 in Florida and Renee at 12 in Ohio. Marilynn befriended both, writing them, encouraging them, and guiding them on their LPGA careers. The two were roommates while on tour and later campaigned for Marilynn to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Many well-known LPGA pros attended, including Joanne Carner, Pat Bradley, Sandra Palmer, Danielle and Dina Ammaccapane, Wendy Ward, Pat Hurst, Brandi Burton, and Peggy Gustafson.

Each participant received a goodie bag that included a pullover, Titleist Pro V1X golf balls, and a Golf It Forward blanket. Players could purchase a “Marilynn Package” that provided three features: a Marilynn Putt (ball is good from anywhere on the green and counts as one stroke), entry to a putting contest where you received any prize that your ball struck, and Boost Team Player (Player moves forward one set of tees).

Numerous specialty contests were played on certain holes such as Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Closest Drive to the Line. On one par 3 hole, a member of LPGA Girls Golf of Phoenix hit an extra tee shot that the team could use. It was reported that they helped numerous teams by hitting it close!

PebbleCreek residents Scott Giles, Howie Tiger, Belinda Zelinger, and John Zelinger represented our community in this event.

After golf, lunch was served, winners were announced, and prizes were awarded.

The day before this year’s event, a Sunday Tea was also held at Gainey Ranch. Guests enjoyed refreshments, an expo, and an incredible memorabilia display. They also listened to Renee and Sandra talk about their golf experiences as well as their relationship to Marilynn.

Marilynn Smith was a co-founder of the LPGA and winner of 21 LPGA tour events including two majors. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006 under the Lifetime Achievement category and the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2016. She served as LPGA president 1958-1960 and is known as one of the game’s greatest ambassadors.

The events were also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Marilynn’s Scholarship Fund. To date, the Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund has granted $1,370,000 to 264 young women.

For more information, please contact Debbie Waitkus at [email protected].