Come join us for a fun-filled day with your fellow Mah Jongg players. This event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $60. We will serve muffins in the morning along with coffee, water, tea, and lemonade. The deadline for participating and a refundable cancellation is Monday, Feb. 10. Registration is limited to 68 people. It will be a great day filled with friendly competition and fantastic prizes.

Where: Tuscany Falls Ballroom

When: Thursday, Feb. 20

Time: 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration Fee: $60 pp, which includes lunch

Registration Deadline: Monday, Feb. 10

How to Register

Cash or Check: Send payment and the completed information below to: Rose Johnson, 2451 N. 169th Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395.

Zelle: Use [email protected] for payment and email your information.

If you have any questions please contact Rose Johnson or Sue Branton, [email protected] or [email protected], 231-350-8042 or 602-505-9993.

We hope to see you there!

Mah Jongg Maniacs Winter Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at PebbleCreek

Name:______________________________

E-mail Address:_______________________

Phone:____________________________

Lunch choice (circle one): Cobb salad Club croissant

$60 tournament fee (cash, check, or Zelle)