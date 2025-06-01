Lunch Bunch II Celebrates 25 Years

Elaine Zdunczyk

The Fiesta Mexicana restaurant served as the vibrant setting for this month’s gathering of Lunch Bunch II, a cherished social group within our community. Comprised of 15 members, Lunch Bunch II meets once a month to enjoy good food, great conversation, and most importantly, lasting friendships.

Each month, two members take turns selecting a new dining location, adding variety and excitement to every outing. This month’s choice, Fiesta Mexicana, offered the perfect backdrop for a festive afternoon of fellowship and flavorful cuisine.

But Lunch Bunch II is about much more than just sharing a meal. As the group celebrates 25 years together, members reflect on a journey rich with memories. To paraphrase a former member, Lunch Bunch II is a gift of friendship—a gift that has carried us through countless shared experiences. Over the years, we have dined together, traveled together, and filled our gatherings with happiness, laughter, and joy. We have also stood beside one another through heartbreaks, losses, and the many ups and downs life brings.

Together, we’ve weathered aches, pains, broken hearts, and broken bones, faced a multitude of health challenges, and mourned the loss of spouses, children, dear friends, and cherished members of our group. Yet through it all, we have also welcomed new loves, embraced new members, and found strength, comfort, and renewal in one another along the way.

What a precious gift it has been for all of us to share this journey together.