LifeLong Learning at PebbleCreek

Beware of Investment Fraudsters

Patricia Ingalls

An expert on fraud prevention will speak about recognizing the warning signs of bogus investment pitches and how to respond to keep one’s money safe. An investor education coordinator for Arizona Corporation Commission, Terri Alexon, who serves on the Elder Exploitation Task Force and the Maricopa Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance, will speak Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in Renaissance Theater.

Being scammed by investment fraud and losing one’s savings especially hurts seniors, who may lose the bulk of their finances and be unable to replace the loss. Seniors often become prime targets for con artists, whose persuasive tricks can leave seniors confused and open to fraudulent sales pitches.

We’ve all likely seen ads that promise to double our money in a few months, or that offer free dinners, if we listen to their pitches. Some may be legitimate, but just not right for our individual needs, while others are designed to scare us about outliving our money or to promise “a sure thing” to grow our money. Even those experienced in money management and investments have been caught up by the promises of fabulous returns with little risk. Remember Bernie Madoff?

So, how can we protect ourselves? Arizona Corporation Commission’s Securities Division helps, by providing education on wise investing, investigating complaints, and acting against securities violations and fraud. We all can benefit from learning more about how to recognize investment fraud, paying attention when the pitches seem too good to be true, and knowing how to get help when we suspect fraud.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. in the lobby of the Renaissance Theater and are $5 at the door. No registration is required.

Create Your Own Reality

Bill Nee

Reality is not something we perceive; it is something we create in our minds. Isaac Lidsky learned this profound lesson firsthand, when unexpected life circumstances yielded valuable insights. In this introspective, personal talk, he challenges us to let go of excuses, assumptions and fears, and accept the personal responsibility of being the creators of our own reality.

He points out that we often fall prey to our own assumptions, fears, and faulty leaps of logic. Fear tends to give us tunnel vision. We fill the unknown with our worst imaginings and cling to what is familiar, but when confronted with new challenges, we need to think more broadly and adapt.

Lidsky not only shares his solid perspective, but also actionable ways to overcome obstacles and thrive, no matter the circumstances.

To watch this eye-opening 12-minute TED Talk on taking life head-on, go to TED.com, click “watch” in the header, then “TED Talks,” then in “Search talks” input “What reality are you creating for yourself?”, scroll a little lower and click on the talk you selected.

Classes Resume for Fall

Patricia Ingalls

The new season of LifeLong Learning’s (LLL) classes kicks off this month, featuring two informative overviews of timely topics. One class explains Social Security’s many options; another class explores switching from cable TV to streaming services.

Each class costs $20 per person, is limited to 24 students, requires registration on www.lifelonglearningatpc.org, and takes place in the LLL Center.

Getting More Secure With Social Security: Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

Jack Burns, a public affairs specialist with Social Security Administration, will help class participants navigate the Social Security website to learn about opportunities available in managing one’s account.

He’ll explain and answer questions about all the alternatives to consider to make Social Security work best for you. For example, maybe you qualify for benefits no one ever told you about. Maybe you can and should delay your benefits, letting them grow, and rewarding your patience.

Cutting the Cord to Cable: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Keith Brown, a certified installer of television systems with 17 years of experience in his own business, will explain and explore the many alternatives to cable and satellite television systems. Learn how—and whether—to leave your cable company or satellite service in favor of streaming technology.

Brown will explain the alternatives and provide information about the costs and complexity of the choices available today. He will discuss over-the-air signals and identify the channels accessible in our area. He will explain streaming technology, as well as the cost of having numerous providers and subscriptions, so you can make an informed price comparison. Finally, he will discuss the security and privacy considerations of telling the world what you’re watching in an increasingly predatory global environment.