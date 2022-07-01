Kelly Schunke and Paul Schwartz Win PCMGA Member/Guest Tourney

Howie Tiger

Kelly Schunke and his guest, Paul Schwartz, were the overall winners of the 2022 PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) 25th annual Member/Guest tournament. The tourney was held on April 20, 21, and 22 at the East and West courses at Tuscany Falls. Ninety two-man teams competed in a match play format.

There were three groups within each of the five flights. Each group consisted of six teams. Over the three days, every team played against each of the other five teams in their respective group. A point was awarded for each hole won. Highest number of accumulated points for all five matches wins their group.

Group Winners:

Flight A: Group 1—Steve Temple/Del Brown, Group 2—Chuck Veltri/Eric Veltri, Group 3—Terry Kay/Pat Sullivan

Flight B: Group 4—Mike Daubenmier/Tim Fowler, Group 5—Errett Hummel/Ron Hiller, Group 6—Jeff Furnia/John Kiely

Flight C: Group 7—Roy Bridges/Bart Price, Group 8—Harvey Winn/Monte Morgan, Group 9—Kelly Schunke/Paul Schwartz

Flight D: Group 10—Tom Dingman/Todd Cypert, Group 11—Glenn Kunishige/Jim Huarte, Group 12—John Barlow/Ted Aho

Flight E: Group 13—Harry Apodaca/Tim Printz, Group 14—Ray Catalano/Mike Mehrer, Group 15—Paul Polk/Dave Moulton

With winds gusting to 35 mph, a playoff process using an alternate shot format determined the overall winners. Initially, the three group-winning teams in each flight competed in a two-hole shootout on the front nine of the West course. The winning team from each flight then advanced to the finals to compete in another three-hole shootout on the 9th hole to determine the overall winner.

The 9th green was surrounded by spectators anxious to see the flight winners compete in the pressure packed finals. The following teams competed: Veltri/Veltri (A), Hummel/Hiller (B), Schunke/Schwartz (C), Kunishige/Huarte (D), and Catalano/Mehrer (E).

The first hole of the finals playoff played 365 yards from the blue tee. All teams except Veltri/Veltri received a handicap of one shot. Kunishige/Huarte made a 4 for a net 3 to advance while all others made a 5. With a net 5, Veltri/Veltri was eliminated. The remaining three teams with net 4’s then had a “chip off.” Catalano/Mehrer lost the chip off and were eliminated. The second hole of the finals was played from a distance of 150 yards. Kunishige/Huarte made a 4 and were eliminated as the two other teams made a 3.

The final playoff hole was played from a distance of 80 yards. Schunke/Schwartz hit it hole-high on the left fringe. Hummel/Hiller were short of the green, then chipped to within 5 feet. Schunke/Schwartz then putted to tap-in distance and made a 3. Hummel/Hiller just missed their putt making the Schunke/Schwartz team the overall winners.

Congratulations to all the group winners and especially Kelly and Paul!

It was an activity-packed three-day event. In addition to the five matches, the players and their guests participated in a putting contest, shopped at the Footjoy virtual pro shop, and enjoyed several meals and drinks with camaraderie all around. Many thanks to the pro shop staff and all the volunteers for their hard work.